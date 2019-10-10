ELIZABETHTOWN — Construction of the new fire station downtown is accelerating, with inside work coming soon.

Pat DeVane, the assistant town manager, updated commissioners Monday.

“The fire department building, you see the progress,” DeVane said. “They have some roof on, and some off. The guys putting the sheet metal up told me they would have roof on the back building this week.”

Mayor Sylvia Campbell has admired the progress.

“They are making time on that building,” she said. “At night it seems like it creeps up closer to the street. It was way back and then they put that front part on there.”

Delays in the arrival of metal preceded the recent progress.

“It’s really jumping, and when they get all the metal on it and the insulation is going in at the same time,” DeVane said. “We will be in the inside working soon hopefully.”

DeVane said that there have been a couple of issues with the way that the roof lines are coming together, but that they are working together and coming to a consensus on the next step.

In other matters, the board’s agenda from lunch to the evening changed regarding annexations. More investigation will be done.

The areas considered include Bladen Community Services, known commonly as Emereau, as well as Smith Circle properties at the Bladen County Detention and Law Enforcement Center, the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center, and the Bladen County Animal Shelter. Also included is the town’s well site No. 4 on Smith Circle.

Larry Richards was approved to fill the vacancy on the firefighter’s relief fund board left by the death of Jack Cross.

The board went into closed session but took no action upon its return.

In other updates:

• The town’s scheduled time for trick or treating at Halloween is Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.. The board’s resolution stated that children under the age of 9 must be supervised and accompanied by an adult, and that no one over the age of 12 is permitted to solicit gifts from residents or businesses.

• The planning board did not meet Monday night and the airport commission did not meet Tuesday.

• The Lumber River Council of Governments’ annual banquet is Oct. 17.

• East Bladen High School’s homecoming parade is Oct. 25, with time and lineup location to be announced.

• The Pork & Beats Festival is Nov. 15-16 at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal