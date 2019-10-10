Conner’s Law signed by the governor

A new law named for a slain state trooper from Bladenboro was signed by the governor Wednesday.

Conner’s Law raises criminal penalties against those who assault on-duty officers with a gun. It is named for Kevin Conner, was fatally shot last year after stopping a vehicle on a Columbus County road for speeding. Two people await trial in Conner’s death.

The measure also increases penalties when emergency service workers who are seriously attacked and provides an additional $100,000 death benefit to the survivors of slain public safety employees.

Brenden Jones, a District 46 Republican representing Columbus and Robeson counties, is a primary sponsor of House Bill 283 along with District 10 Republican John R. Bell, House Speaker Tim Moore of District 111, and District 110 Republican Kelly E. Hastings.

Jones is the House deputy majority leader and Bell is the House majority leader. The 18 other sponsors on the bill include Republican William D. Brisson of Dublin, who has constituents in Bladen and Sampson counties.

The law increases the penalty for assaulting an officer with a firearm from a Class E felony to Class D. This means jail time would be required for anyone convicted under the state sentencing guidelines. It also doubles the death benefit paid to the family.

Conner, born and raised in Bladenboro, made a home with his wife and two children in the Williams Township community of Columbus County. He died later that morning at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Charged with his murder were Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis, identified as the driver of the pickup Conner stopped, and Chauncy Askew, a passenger in the truck.

Conner was a graduate of the old Bladenboro High School. He was an 11-year veteran of the patrol.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_justice-1.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.