DUBLIN — A popular TV reporter will be a guest of Bladen Community College.

Scott Mason, of WRAL in Raleigh, will share from his books “Tar Heel Traveler: Journeys Across North Carolina” and “Tar Heel Traveler Eats” in a presentation Tuesday at 11 a.m. He’ll be in the Student Resource Center.

The visit is part of the college’s Writers Series.

The public is invited and there is no cost.

Mason has 30 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He’s won dozens of awards nationally and regionally.

At WRAL, he goes from Murphy to Manteo finding interesting spots and bringing them to viewers through the “Tar Heel Traveler” segment on the 5:30 newscast. On occasion, the station brings several together for 30-minute specials.

Scott Mason https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_bladen-cc-mason-101119.jpg Scott Mason