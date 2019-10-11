Community calendar

Editor’s note: Submit items to news@bladenjournal.com. Deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition, Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition.

* * *

Oct. 14

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

• East Arcadia Town Council, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Oct. 18

• Dublin Volunteer Fire Department steak dinner, 5 to 8 p.m.. Tickets are $13 and are available at the town hall or by contacting Fire Chief Batton at 910-876-1855. Dine in or carry out, with delivery available for five or more plates.

Oct. 21

• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

Oct. 22

• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Benjamin Manor Community Building.

• Bladen Community College trustees, 6 p.m., Williams Administration Building.

Oct. 23

• Diabetes Forum, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin Branch Baptist Church.

Oct. 24

• Sunset & Vine, 6 p.m., Lu Mil Vineyard. Bladen Community College Foundation fundraiser.

Oct. 25

• Beast Fest, 6 p.m., Bladenboro.

Oct. 26

• Beast Fest, 10 a.m., Bladenboro.

Oct. 29

• Tips and Sips that Benefit, 6 p.m. at Doc’s Deck at Lu Mil Vineyard, 438 Suggs-Taylor Road in Elizabethtown. Host: Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Lu Mil Vineyard. Information will be provided about the health benefits of muscadine grapes and about the variety of services offered by Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Cost: $10 per person, includes the wine tasting and souvenir glass. RSVP to Brooke Hinson by Oct. 25 by calling 910-620-2264 or emailing Lindsey.Hinson@lcfh.org.

Nov. 12

• Navigating Grief, 3 p.m., Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Topic: Hope and Holidays.