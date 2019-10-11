Contributed photo An annual reunion of Vietnam veterans that began at White Lake continued recently with a gathering at Oak Haven Resort in Sevierville, Tennessee. Those attending included (front, from left) Paul Sprouse, Jerry Laack, Aaron Rochester, Jack Crisp, Jack Vater, Bob Olenzak, (middle, from left) Bob Latham, Sid Liming, Dwight Saddler, John Dyer, Kenneth Butcher, Joe Moody, Maury James, Rodney Outten, George Lakins, Oliver Gause, Wendell Roberts, (back, from left) Bill Bennett and Kenneth Quinn. -

SEVIERVILLE, TN — An annual reunion of Vietnam veterans that began at White Lake continued recently with a gathering at Oak Haven Resort.

Oliver Gause, former police chief at White Lake and an Elizabethtown resident, is among the group. At that first gathering in 2011, 12 members of the first platoon of Alpha Company, 5th/46th 198th Light Infantry Brigade traded stories of their lives and remembered missions they were involved in when some of their buddies were killed in action during the war during those days spent together.

This year, 19 veterans and 12 wives came together from Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, New Jersey, South Carolina, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

Those attending included Paul Sprouse, Jerry Laack, Aaron Rochester, Jack Crisp, Jack Vater, Bob Olenzak, Bob Latham, Sid Liming, Dwight Saddler, John Dyer, Kenneth Butcher, Joe Moody, Maury James, Rodney Outten, George Lakins, Oliver Gause, Wendell Roberts, Bill Bennett and Kenneth Quinn.