ELIZABETHTOWN — Collections of blankets and sleeping bags for Roger’s Wish are ongoing at the library.

The Bladen Journal is partnering with Maria Bryant and the Bladen County Public Library to make the 2013 idea of Roger Grunder a reality. New and gently used blankets and sleeping bags can be donated this month for the cause, then will be distributed to the needy in early November.

Grunder was a fixture in Elizabethtown, a homeless man by choice for the final 19 years of his life. It was in the summer of 2013 that he talked of a blanket and sleeping bag drive to benefit the area homeless and needy.

He died in a car crash just as the Bladen Journal partnered with him the first year.

The library at 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown is serving as a drop-off spot.

Collections are open through Friday. The hours are Wednesday and Friday each day from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Distribution is scheduled for Nov. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until donations run out.

In past years, this has been an opportunity for church groups, youth groups, school groups, company groups, etc., to participate in a month-long challenge to collect blankets and sleeping bags.

More information is available by calling the newspaper at 910-862-4163 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

