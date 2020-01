DUBLIN — Trustees for Bladen Community College will not meet as previously scheduled on Oct. 22.

A release from the college said the meeting is canceled and trustees will next meet in November. No reason was given for the change.

Trustees meet monthly with one exception; October becomes the third of the last five with no action. A quorum was not present for the June meeting, and July is the one month of the year trustees do not meet.

