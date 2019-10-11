DUBLIN — The North Carolina Grape Festival on Saturday will have a fundraiser breakfast at 7 a.m. and begin with activities at 9 a.m.

More than 100 vendors are expected for the six-hour extravaganza at Lu Mil Vineyard. The pancake breakfast fundraiser benefits the Emerge gymnastics competition team out of Robeson County.

The highlights of the day will be the grape stomping competitions and wine tasting.

In addition, there are at least 10 food vendors registered, the Classic Cruisers Car Club, the Lumber River Old Iron Tractor Club, a petting zoo and a yard sale. Characters on hand for photo opportunities include Santa, Mickey, Minnie, Woody and Buzz.

Jimmy Jackson will be the DJ and emcee for the day.

