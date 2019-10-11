ELIZABETHTOWN — A telephone scam involving the elderly has been happening in Bladen County, the Sheriff’s Office says in a release.

Lawmen say the caller will try to target grandparents posing as a grandchild. The premise is an accident, jail, hospital or being stuck in a foreign country. A third person is sometimes referenced, such as a lawyer, police officer or doctor.

The release says the callers are convincing and is asking the public to be aware.

Anyone believing they may have been a victim should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Sheriff-2.jpg