DUBLIN — The North Carolina Grape Festival drew people from all over the area for slushies, vendors, food and more.

Families gathered to enjoy the pretty weather and check out the grape stomp.

Here are a few snapshots.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Spectacular sunshine was out during the North Carolina Grape Festival https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_grape3.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Lines were long for collard sandwiches at this food truck. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_grape4.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Food was brought out to tables in front of the General Store building, where people milled around between visiting vendors. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_grape6.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The new petting zoo was a great draw for the younger ones. The zoo was set up by A New Life Ranch and featured cows, goats, sheep, a chicken and more. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_grape7.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Vernon Wyatt (front) and Kyrin Curtis took turns fishing at the lake in the back of the property. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_grape8.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The grape stomp drew lots of participants of all ages. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_grape9.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Hayley Cannon rolled in a tube out in a pool as one of the rides. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_grape5.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

