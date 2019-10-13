DUBLIN — The North Carolina Grape Festival drew people from all over the area for slushies, vendors, food and more.
Families gathered to enjoy the pretty weather and check out the grape stomp.
Here are a few snapshots.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Spectacular sunshine was out during the North Carolina Grape Festival
Spectacular sunshine was out during the North Carolina Grape Festival
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Lines were long for collard sandwiches at this food truck.
Lines were long for collard sandwiches at this food truck.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Food was brought out to tables in front of the General Store building, where people milled around between visiting vendors.
Food was brought out to tables in front of the General Store building, where people milled around between visiting vendors.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
The new petting zoo was a great draw for the younger ones. The zoo was set up by A New Life Ranch and featured cows, goats, sheep, a chicken and more.
The new petting zoo was a great draw for the younger ones. The zoo was set up by A New Life Ranch and featured cows, goats, sheep, a chicken and more.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Vernon Wyatt (front) and Kyrin Curtis took turns fishing at the lake in the back of the property.
Vernon Wyatt (front) and Kyrin Curtis took turns fishing at the lake in the back of the property.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
The grape stomp drew lots of participants of all ages.
The grape stomp drew lots of participants of all ages.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Hayley Cannon rolled in a tube out in a pool as one of the rides.
Hayley Cannon rolled in a tube out in a pool as one of the rides.