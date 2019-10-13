DUBLIN — Angela Burney was at the North Carolina Grape Festival on Satuday for the first time.

The 13th annual won’t be her last.

“We were just collecting cards, and looking around,” she said, adding she made a note of a few things she wanted to check out before coming. “I’m going to be calling some and purchasing some stuff.”

Next time, she said, a truck for all her treasure will be needed.

“My daughter invited me, and her cousin invited me,” she said. “I just wanted to get out of the house and see some of the activities going on.”

She didn’t have any particular plan for what she had to do for the day, and decided to take a chance at the back lake and watch people fishing.

Many of the thousands on the grounds did something similar, moving about the 100-plus vendors, snacking on fair foods, and enjoying all things grape. Vendors lined the road around the vineyards and pond, circling the grounds, woven into the tapestry of grapes.

“It was a record crowd,” said Ron Taylor, the Lu Mil owner. “I always try to estimate the number of vehicles and say three people per car. I lost count about 11 o’clock because of the overwhelming crowd. A couple thousand cars would be a good estimate and they were still coming in after 2 o’clock.

“Free grapes, a pancake breakfast and only the best food trucks. Excellent entertainment for children and adults.”

Taylor said the the grape stomp competition was the festival’s largest.

“Local media, community support, a great staff, a beautiful place and help from the good Lord is what makes a festival successful,” he said.

Representatives from four other festivals, Taylor said, came to see how it’s done and asked him how Lu Mil got so many people to attend.

“As usual I said unseen, untold, unsold, you’ve got to show it and tell it to sell it,” he said.

Morning fun began with the pancake breakfast fundraiser, then the grape stomp competition. By the afternoon, fall sunshine was warming the crowd.

Ashley and Zachary Sadler took a minute to relax in the shade by the grape vines near the gift shop.

“We came out for my mom and dad,” she said. “We wanted to come out of the house and wander around.”

The vendors were what brought her out, but they also came for something she loves even more — the slushies.

“We have been out here every year that they have this,” she said.

Family brought out the Stocktons.

“The thought they would like to come here,” Joanna Stockton said. “They live in South Carolina.”

The festival was a perfect spot for them to all catch up, she said, explaining that they like to get together pretty often.

“We like to walk around and look at crafts.”

Crafts were everywhere, from the homemade and handmade to the well-known companies.

“It’s been pretty amazing,” Stockton said. “We had heard about this and what they are doing. It’s a good stopping point.”

They pass through the area on the way to the beach all the time.

Most folks were getting wine, like Kassie Pierce. She said that all the other stuff inside the shop is good too, bragging on the jelly and the Spice Pumpkin Butter.

Caroline Parker was sitting outside relaxing with her friend for a bit, and saying the grape stomp and the characters were what brought her.

Folks were able to mill about the place all afternoon, and the food was plentiful. Some folks waited on the bridge over the lake and fed the fish, and some just sat by the pond and soaked up the sun.

Danielle Strickland, who sells Mary Kay products, said she came to relieve her director. This was her time, and she said that it was really nice and that everyone was friendly.

“I actually just did the Robeson County fair,” she said. “This is my second one for this month, and I am planning on coming back.”

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The patio was a popular place to take a break and sip on a glass of wine. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_grape1-1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The patio was a popular place to take a break and sip on a glass of wine. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Ashley and Zachary Sadler took a break in the shade of the grape vines. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_grape2-1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Ashley and Zachary Sadler took a break in the shade of the grape vines.

Thousands come to Lu Mil for annual North Carolina Grape Festival

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal