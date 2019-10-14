SAN ANTONIO — A 2016 West Bladen High School graduate has completed basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

U.S. Air Force Airman Jason D. Eason completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. He earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Eason is the son of Jerry and Tina Eason of Bladenboro.

