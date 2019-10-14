Lumberton suspect faces drug charges

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lawmen from Bladen County have arrested Lumberton man on drug charges.

Quenton Termayne Baker, 31, of 49 Showcase Drive in Lumberton, was arrested Thursday following a search of a residence on Gooden Street in Elizabethtown. He was jailed with bail set at $540,000, a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found heroin, handguns and drug paraphernalia in a search. Baker is facing a number of charges related to drugs, including possession within 1,000 feet of a school and possession within a jail or prison.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Sheriff-3.jpg