RALEIGH — Seemingly a bit later this year, the State Fair opens Thursday and will run through Oct. 27.

The 11-day event has scores of new attractions, including food, sights and rides. There are eight entertainers on the grounds, five rides and 117 concerts by established and emerging musical acts with ties to North Carolina included.

Easily seen will be a 155-foot Ferris wheel that provides sight lines up to 15 miles. The State Fair SkyGazer is a traveling attraction and will be making its first visit to the Old North State. Each ride is about 10 minutes with capacity for 216 people in 36 closed gondolas. More than half a million individual LED lights are on the ride, and it takes about six miles of electrical wiring.

This year’s fair will also include many long-time favorites, like giant pumpkins and watermelons, decorated cakes, the livestock show and exhibits of arts and crafts. Fair-goers can see a one-man band, aerialist and acrobats, lumberjacks, stiltwalkers, a parrot-riding pirate, a giraffe and her zookeeper, a musical carillon and a street drum corps.

The featured musical acts in Dorton Arena are:

• Thursday, 7:30 p.m.: Natural Wonder. This is a tribute band to Stevie Wonder.

• Friday, 7:30 p.m.: The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard.

• Monday, 7:30 p.m.: Branford Marsalis Quartet.

• Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.: Charlie Daniels Band.

• Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.: Pure Prairie League, featuring Craig Fuller.

• Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.: American Aquarium.

On other nights, musical acts are throughout the fairgrounds but not at Dorton Arena.

Gates open at noon on Thursday and close at midnight, and are open 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. The times next week are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to midnight Oct. 25-26, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The State Fair in 2018 drew nearly 1 million people over 10 days; it was closed on the opening Thursday. The largest crowds traditionally are on the two Saturdays, with the smallest on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the main fair week.

