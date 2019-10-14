ELIZABETHTOWN — The Robert Curtis Hester Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans is seeing their building on Cypress Street getting a much needed cleanup outside.

Overgrown bushes, trash and debris left by previous occupants had left the house crushed with a mess, and people working with SPT, known as Specialty Products Technologies, came out in their “Day of Caring.”

“They are letting their employees go out and do things in the community, to help others,” said Darrell Marshall. “We partnered with the DAV to contribute our help.

“It’s been a pretty big undertaking and these guys are worth the help.”

That day involved a group of 14 members, both from the DAV and SPT. A multitude of various projects included ripping out the old wheelchair ramp and putting in a new one on the front of the house. They also tore out trees, stumps, vines and lots of debris.

In addition to that they cleaned out the side room to the old garage, and washed a car that has been donated to be sold.

Pamela Pridgen was working on the car last week, scrubbing it down and getting it ready.

“It’s just getting out into the community and trying to help out,” she said. “This is is for the veterans, and I have quite a few in my family, plus my boyfriend is a veteran, too.”

Her goal was to make it more beautiful and peaceful for them, a task which they all worked hard toward with long-term plans in mind.

“SPT, we are getting out into the community now,” she said. “I’m happy to be here and happy to make difference.

“I didn’t even know what this building was.”

Melinda Mote was assisting Pridgen with cleaning out the building and washing the car.

“They offered a Day of Caring, and I think this was one of the best things that I could do,” Mote said. “This is to help out people that are protecting us.”

“These folks from SPT, they are so graciously helping us,” said Tojie King with the DAV.

The next step will be getting a new roof. They are selling raffle tickets, with plans to work on the interior as soon as that is complete.

Raffle tickets are $10 each with the prize being a 270 Savage III Trophy rifle with scope and sling. The drawing will be held Nov. 13. The winner doesn’t have to be present to win, but must meet federal requirements to receive the prize.

