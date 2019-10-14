ELIZABETHTOWN — At the first October meeting of the Bladen County commissioners, a proclamation was issued proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Marjorie Lewis, an advocate in Bladen County who works with Families First, accepted the proclamation from the commission.

Contributed photo

