County commission calls meeting for Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners in Bladen County will meet on Wednesday, the clerk to the board announced in a public notice Monday afternoon.

The meeting is at 4:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Room of the Bladen County Courthouse. Upon meeting, the commissioners will move to go into closed session citing attorney/client privilege.

The board met in closed session Oct. 7 at its regular meeting. In commissioner meetings over the last six months, there have been no actions taken at the same meeting after the closed session.

The next regular meeting is Monday.

In the Oct. 7 meeting, the early part of the 40 minutes behind closed doors included representatives of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. After they left, representation with the county’s Economic Development arm joined commissioners.

The county board has also met in closed session this calendar year regarding personnel issues, notably former county employee Sabrina Murchison. She requested an exemption to a county policy, was denied, then posted comments on Facebook that led to her exit.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

