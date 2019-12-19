Open air of Broad Street

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Earlier this year, traffic cones and utility poles were the norm on West Broad Street. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal The gateway into downtown Elizabethtown from the west is now open, with almost all the utility poles gone. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal On West Broad Street in Elizabethtown, the properities that provide its borders are free of utility poles and are now home to decorative street lamps. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and it’s clearer on West Broad Street, too.

Residents and travelers on the busy main artery of the town have noticed the openness created by the removal of utility poles, part of a second phase of streetscape work.

“Our utility contractor is essentially finished,” said Eddie Madden, the town manager. “There are two poles near O’Reilly’s Auto Parts that we hope to remove soon that will finalize the overhead utility removal project. Next is the installation of live oak trees along the Broad Street corridor. Our landscape contractor is scheduled to start tree installation in January.”

This project has included the removal of overhead power lines and installation of decorative streetlights. There are also new sidewalks.

The second phase differed from the first in that was done downtown, and included park benches, decorative garbage receptacles and brick sidewalks.

The area in this project has been from Broad Street and Pine Street to Gillespie Street.

The initial bid award amount for the Phase II Streetscape project was $799,864 and went to Directional Services, Inc.

