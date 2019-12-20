ELIZABETHTOWN — Donations for the Empty Stocking Fund have closed for this year with the highest total since 2015.

The fund to help Bladen County children under the age of 18 reached $10,300 with a donation of $50 from the Clarkton Lions Club.

The Empty Stocking Fund is a partnership of the Bladen Journal, Leinwand’s and the Bladen County Department of Social Services. The benevolence of others helps make Christmas a little brighter for many families throughout the county, and this year that included several dozen. Hundreds applied.

The newspaper serves as a donation drop-off, DSS handles applications and provides the names of those selected, and Leinwand’s accepts the gift certificates.

The following are all of those who made donations this year:

• Wayne Dove and the Classic Cruisers Car Club, $1,000.

• Trinity United Methodist Church Men’s Club, $2,500.

• Donald and Shirley Worsley, $100.

• Bethlehem United Methodist Women, $50.

• Teressa Watts, $250.

• Star Telephone, $3,000.

• Hilda and Billy Kinlaw, $200, in memory of Lisa Newman and Richard Kinlaw.

• Cephus Beatty, $50.

• Joseph Cain, $225, in honor of the annual Cain Family Dinner.

• Leslie Johnson, $250.

• Charles and Catherine DeVane, $100.

• Lisa, Betty, Chris, Phillip, Cleo, Misty and “our entire family,” $100, in memory of Ja-Quan McKiver, George McKiver and Virgie McKiver.

• Beth Car Presbyterian Church, $500.

• Richard and Laurie Smith, $100.

• Beth Car Presbyterian Adult Sunday School Class, $100.

• Elizabethtown Rotary Club, $250.

• Optimist Club of Elizabethtown, $300.

• Stanley and Julie Sasser, $100.

• Hilda Smith and Beth Car Woman’s Circle, $100.

• Paul and Elizabeth Albritton, $100.

• Carvers Creek UMW, $50.

• Julia and Terry Cox, $200.

• SP Tech, $125.

• Elizbethtown Jaycees, $500.

• Clarkton Lions Club, $50.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_emptystocking-5.jpg