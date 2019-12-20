ELIZABETHTOWN — The following are known closings due to the Christmas holiday:
• Bladen County government offices are closed today, Wednesday and Thursday.
• All convenience sites will be operating from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. All convenience sites will be closed Wednesday. Normal operations shall resume Thursday. The Transfer Station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations shall resume Dec. 27.
• Elizabethtown offices are closed today, Wednesday and Thursday.
• Elizabethtown garbage and recycling collection for Wednesday is on Thursday, the Thursday pickup is Friday, and the Friday pickup is Saturday.
• Bladenboro Town Hall is closed today, Wednesday and Thursday.