County commissioner races attract 15

ELIZABETHTOWN — Five candidates added their names for Bladen County commissioner positions in the final two days of filing this week.

The period began Dec. 2 and closed Friday at noon. It includes all races in the presidential year cycle for 2020, sans the Bladen County Soil & Water Conservation District. That filing is in the summer.

The primary is March 3 and the general election is Nov. 3.

Commissioner filings on Thursday were Democrat Mark Gillespie for an at-large spot and Republican Judy Bowen for the District 3 seat. On Friday morning, Republican Danny Ellis II added his name for the District 3 race, Republican Ricky Price filed for the District 1 seat and Democrat William Moore filed for an at-large spot.

There were no new filings for the Bladen County judge seat occupied by Scott Ussery, or any additions for the two seats on the Bladen County Board of Education.

Including the above, here are the names of the candidates for county commissioner:

• At-large: Democrats Greg Taylor, Michael Cogdell, Mark Gillespie and William Moore, all of Elizabethtown, and Republicans David Gooden and Ray Britt. The incumbents are Cogdell, Gooden and Britt.

• District 1: Democrat Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins of Riegelwood and Republican Ricky Price. Munn-Goins is the incumbent.

• District 2: Republicans Daniel Dowless and Rodney Hester, both of Bladenboro. The incumbent is Dowless.

• District 3: Democrats Jimmie Smith of Elizabethtown and Steve Peterson of Garland, and Republicans Ken Register Jr., Judy Bowen and Danny Ellis II, all of Elizabethtown. This is the seat held by Republican Ashley Trivette, who chose not to run.

The school board has two seats on the ballot. They are representatives for Districts 1 and 2. The candidates are:

• District 1: Democrat Glenn McKoy of Council, incumbent.

• District 2: Democrat Berry Lewis of Bladenboro, incumbent; Republican Tim Benton of Bladenboro.

This election cycle will also decide the nation’s president, one U.S. Senate seat for North Carolina, the U.S. House District 7 seat that will now encompass all of Bladen County, all seats in the North Carolina General Assembly, and four District Court judge seats in District 13 of which one is designated Bladen County.

For some select races, here’s who filed:

• U.S. House District 7: Democrats Mark Judson of Apex, Christopher Ward of Tabor City and Robert Colon of Wilmington, and Republicans David Rouzer and Pete D’Abrosca, both of Wilmington. The filing of D’Abrosca has since been canceled.

• N.C. Senate District 8: Democrat David Sink of Leland; Libertarian Anthony Mascolo of Shallotte, and Republican Bill Rabon of Winnabow. Rabon is the incumbent.

• N.C. House District 22: Democrats Tony Denning of Elizabethtown and Albert Kirby Jr. of Clinton; Republican William Brisson of Dublin. Brisson is the incumbent.

• District 13 judge seat for Bladen County: Scott Ussery of Elizabethtown, incumbent.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

