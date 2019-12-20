RALEIGH — Just like a month ago, a state board said there were no violations by two Bladen County Board of Elections members.

And just like a month ago, the five-member panel at the conclusion issued a stern warning about social media to all election board members including themselves and for all 100 counties.

Louella Thompson remains the chairwoman and Patsy Sheppard remains a member, each surviving a second round of complaints similar to an October decision about postings to Facebook and on stories of this newspaper, respectively. The two Democrats were exonerated in a hearing — or more literally, a series of three of them — that lasted more than two hours in front of a panel of three Democrats and two Republicans.

Republican member Ken Raymond was the only vote against dismissal in each case. Chairman Damon Circosta, Dr. Stella Anderson, Jeff Carmon III and David Black all backed each of Circosta’s motions to dismiss.

The proceedings were an intersection of grassroots and legal acumen. Jane Pait of White Oak — a teacher by profession — was lauded for her passion and effort by the board chairman that heard the charges she brought, and Pembroke lawyer Joshua Malcolm, whom Circosta succeeded, cited legalities at any instance available.

The forever words of the day — “The law doesn’t allow us to act with common sense” — were spoken by Carmon, in trying to explain that the board was required to act from the law as written.

Ultimately, the dismissals pivoted on legalities.

The complaint about Thompson and posts to her Facebook page didn’t meet the burden of proving the page belonged to her. The protest of Sheppard’s posts to a story on this newspaper’s website happened after her appointment March 21 but before she took the oath of office April 15, which her lawyer Joshua Malcolm cited as the starting point of her term.

Quoting the ninth edition of Black’s Law, Malcolm said, “The oath is before the first meeting because it’s before their first actions. On the 15th is when she became statutorily bound.”

Black’s Law is no relation to the state board member; rather, it is a widely cited law book used all over the world and now in its 11th edition.

The day was to be a preliminary hearing, when the board was to see if enough evidence to prove something by pointing to some basic facts would justify a hearing that is of the more fact-finding nature. Those steps were interrupted before they began, with Malcolm arguing — in something of a pre-preliminary hearing matter — that litigating the same facts a second time could not be done.

He lost that one.

In the preliminary hearing, Pait said the actions of Thompson and Sheppard risked voters’ trust and the board’s integrity in a county that made national headlines with voting irregularities that led to 11 arrests. Malcolm, who represented Sheppard the first time and this time was also counsel for Thompson, said his clients were “tired of being besmirched” and “tired of the circus.”

At one point Pait asked, “Shouldn’t the intent of the law have some bearing?”

Board members recessed, came back and Circosta’s motion that prima facie evidence was found and a hearing should happen was unanimously backed.

A second loss not withstanding, Malcolm and his clients agreed with Pait and the board that a same-day hearing an hour later would be best.

In that, legal steps for burden of proof gave Malcolm and his clients the ultimate decision desired.

Circosta, Black and Anderson each were adamant about election board members staying away from social media, be it Facebook or Twitter, or newspaper online comment sections.

At one point, Anderson said members could remove posts from Facebook or Twitter but not newspaper online comment sections. Her reference is not true of the Bladen Journal site, where commenters can do so.

“On my motion to dismiss,” Circosta said, speaking in part directly to Pait, “I understand what you’re doing, and you’re right to do it. We as a board are bound by the law. There’s First Amendment concerns that we haven’t even gotten to.”

And, he said, the burden of proof is on the complainant.

“All of us,” he continued, “we have spent a disproportionate amount of time on social media posts. It has to stop. Every time, we get mired in issues of technicality, and the laws we’re bound by.”

And Black, as the segment on Thompson was closing, added, “Anybody who is on a Board of Elections, delete your Twitter account, and get off Facebook.

“Social media is something we all need to be aware of. That is board members on the state level and the county level. Whether this is her Facebook page or not, I hope the board members in Bladen County take this to heart. It’s not worth the effort.”

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_election-4.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal