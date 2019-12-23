Bladen C.C. registration for spring is Jan. 6-7

DUBLIN — Registration for the spring semester at Bladen Community College is Jan. 6-7.

A release says counselors and faculty advisors will assist students in the process.

The college anticipates significant volume for the semeters in continuing education and workforce development training. Expected to open before or during the semester are two new facilities, one anchored by continuing education and another for science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses.

The Student Services Building, also known as No. 2, will have a welcome and information booth set up. The Student Resource Center, or library, and the financial aid office will also be hubs for activity.

The semester starts Jan. 9, and special activities are planned Jan. 13-17.

More information is available at 910-879-5500 and bladencc.edu.

