Four County’s Allen retiring

BURGAW — Dan Allen, a Bladen County resident and longtime employee with Four County Electric Membership Corp., has announced his retirement effective Jan. 3.

He was recently presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by state Rep. William Brisson of Dublin.

Allen is vice president of Member Services for the electric cooperative, a position he has held since 1997. Before that, he was district manager in the Elizabethtown office for five years. He began his career as a conservation advisor in 1981, was named manager of Member Relations and Energy Planning in 1985 working in Burgaw, and in 1989 was named district manager of that location.

In a release, CEO Mitch Keel said, “Allen’s work ethic, devotion and member focus have been exemplary and we are very grateful for the contributions he has made to the company over the years. His knowledge and many years of experience will certainly be missed.”

Allen said he planned to volunteer and be involved in community activities in his retirement. He’s also got plans for skeet shooting and time at the hunting preserve, and travel with his wife Sunday.

