Agriculture industry receives grants

RALEIGH — Recipients of more than $1.3 million in funding from the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program have been announced by the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

The specialty crop industry includes fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, Christmas trees, turfgrass and sod, and nursery and greenhouse crops. Nonprofit organizations, commodity groups, government agencies and universities made the proposals.

Funding, in part, went to support of the N.C. Good Agricultural Practices Program, the N.C. Water Analysis Program, and the Carolina Farm Stewardship. N.C. State also received funding for 10 research projects to include:

• Attract and Kill for Managing Brown Marmorated Stink Bug.

• Breeding Flavorful Disease Resistant Strawberry Cultivars.

• Comprehensive Christmas Tree Management Using Drones.

• Elongate Hemlock Scale and Fraser Fir.

• Heirloom–Type Tomato Hybrids for Niche-Markets.

• Hemlock Restoration in Nurseries and Landscapes.

• Horizontal Planting to Improve Sweet Potato Production.

• Improving Field Production of Grafted Tomatoes.

• Postharvest Disease Control for Export Sweet Potatoes.

• Tulip and Dutch Iris Extended Storage.

