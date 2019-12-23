Herbicide training date is set

RALEIGH — Training is March 4 at 11 a.m. in Bladen County for anyone planning to work with auxin herbicides, such as 2,4-D or dicamba.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services said in a release this is the fourth year of state requirement to attend training prior to application of the products. In addition, paraquat users must receive training and be certified or licensed.

The auxin training for Bladen, Columbus and Cumberland counties is to be held at the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office, also known as the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Service Center at 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

The paraquat training is currently only available online at usparaquattraining.com. A newer version will be available in January, but anyone who completed the previous version is still valid for meeting the requirement.

For more information on paraquat or auxin training, contact the state office at 919-733-3556 or the Bladen County office at 910-862-4591.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AgDeptgotobelogo-1.jpg