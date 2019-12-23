Southeast has strong close to 2019

ELIZABETHTOWN — North Carolina’s Southeast, a regional economic development partnership, closed the calendar year with several notable achievements.

A release from the Bladen County headquarters noted four announcements in late November and early December.

Included was a $31.6 million grant-funded rural broadband expansion through Star Communications and Atlantic Telephone Membership Corp. The investment will specifically help Bladen among several counties.

Southeast also touted the Nov. 26 announcement of Polyhose in Pender County, the Dec. 10 announcement of Michael Aram Inc. in Wayne County, and the Dec. 19 news of Aircraft Solutions USA picking Lenoir County.

