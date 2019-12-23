West Bladen FFA provides community service projects

Contributed photo West Bladen's FFA chapter recently completed several projects helped along in part by a grant from Cape Fear Farm Credit. -

BLADENBORO — The Future Farmers of American chapter at West Bladen High School has been planning, designing and building projects through a grant from Cape Fear Farm Credit.

The chapter and classes decided to build handicap accessible raised beds. Horticulture classes applied skills learned in class to choose the most practical design. The agriculture mechanics class practiced their mechanical skills while working in teams to assemble the beds. Staff of Cape Fear Farm Credit assisted in the design process, delivered the supplies and helped construct the beds with the students.

On Dec. 17, the club’s members and Bladenboro Police Chief William Howell went to West Bladen Assisted Living facility in Bladenboro. The students, chief and residents spread holiday joy by caroling together.

Students brought useful items such as toothpaste, socks, fruit, soap, shampoo, etc., for the residents. These items were donated by both the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club and the FFA club.

Hannah Davis Special to the Bladen Journal

Hannah Davis is the club reporter for the West Bladen High School chapter of Future Farmers of America.

