Rotary has shopping trip for Families First

Contributed photo The Elizabethtown Rotary Club went on a children's shopping spree last week for Families First. The group included (from left) David Beyer, Dr. Cathy Gantz, Jim Gantz, Michael Leinwand, Whitley Ward and her daughter Harper. Not pictured: Anne Beyer and Sondra Guyton. - Contributed photo The Elizabethtown Rotary Club went on a children's shopping spree last week for Families First. The group included (back, from left) Michael Leinwand, David Beyer, Sondra Guyton, Dr. Cathy Gantz, Jim Gantz, Whitley Ward, (front) Ward's daughter Harper and Anne Beyer. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Rotary Club had a shopping trip for Christmas gifts to be presented to Families First.

The club raised more than $1,000 for the effort.

