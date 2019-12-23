BLADENBORO — The Police Department here recently collected money and went on its annual Christmas for Kids shopping trip.

Each child was able to shop at Walmart. The children were also able to get bicycles courtesy of the Southeastern Cruisers Car Club.

Bladenboro Primary School helped with Christmas for Kids, an annual effort of the Bladenboro Police Department. With Santa are Jason Folsom, assistant principal; Chief William Howell; Lt. Kevin Rouse; Jason Larrimore; and Madison Sierer, a guidance counselor at the school. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_christmas-for-kids-2-122419.jpg Contributed photo

Bikes from the Southeastern Cruisers Car Club were shared with Bladenboro Primary School. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_christmas-for-kids-3-122419.jpg Contributed photo

With Santa at Walmart during the Christmas for Kids event, an annual effort by the Bladenboro Police Department, are Chief William Howell and Lt. Kevin Rouse. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_christmas-for-kids-1-122419.jpg Contributed photo

