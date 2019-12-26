ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools students will begin the 2020-21 school year Aug. 17.

The new date was announced in the Board of Education meeting earlier this month. Teachers will return on Aug. 10.

Schools have most recently started on the last Monday of August for several years. In late winter and spring, the school board conducted a survey, asking varying questions about what is important when making the calendar, and proposing dates.

Respondents, by a 2-to-1 ratio, were in favor of the first semester exams being completed before the Christmas holiday break. Of four starting dates in August, three were close — all within 2.5 percentage points of each other — and one, the latest date proposed, was significantly behind the others.

There are 15 weeks between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the traditional summer tourist season, and the county school system typically has about an 11-week break for students. Business leaders in White Lake and Elizabethtown, regularly recognizing how the two communities are economically linked, have expressed their desire for the latest start date because of seasonally employed students and teachers.

The new calendar puts 85 days in the first semester, 95 in the second, and mid-year exams before Christmas. The calendar is viewed as a compromise between previous drafts supported by teachers and staff, and those supported by the business community.

Sharon Penny, the finance officer for the school district, said the first half of teachers’ supplements were paid in November. Approximately 4 percent of the teachers in the county get that supplement.

The board also is moving forward with researching the purchase of two portable heat and air units so they don’t have to continue to rent them when there’s an issue at a school.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal