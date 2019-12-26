ELIZABETHTOWN — Relay for Life of Bladen County has changed its main date to May 16.

Mary Williams, the county’s organizer, said, “We have had to go back and forth with the Relay date.”

In October, Relay was targeting a late April date. Following a November meeting, the date was announced as May 2.

The new date is the weekend after Mother’s Day, and also the date of the 42nd annual White Lake Water Festival. That two-day extravaganza regulary draws thousands to the residential resort community.

Relay leaders are hoping to increase fundraising with events before the big day in May. One of the headliners is a play in February.

“We will also be announcing deadlines for registration, the survivor dinner, and getting out more information about the upcoming play,” Williams said.

The play, which is going to be held at Bladen Community College in mid-February, will be a fundraiser for everyone to sell tickets for their teams, with part of the proceeds going to the play company.

Williams said that they are hoping to set up a table outside possibly both Walmart and the main post office to spread awareness of the upcoming events. Volunteers are sorely needed to help with both tending a table as well as other positions.

“We are ready to get visible,” said Williams.

Organizational meetings will continue twice a month, with the next to happen Jan. 7 and 28. Each will be held at the Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library.

Registration of teams is ongoing. Many are making plans for fundraising.

All meetings are open to anyone that wants to help, whether as an individual, a team leader or someone who just wants to learn more about the Bladen County Relay for Life event. Sponsorships are still needed, as well as donations.

For more information contact Williams at 910-991-6325.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_relay-1luminaries-043019.jpg

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal