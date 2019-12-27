New Year’s luncheon in Bladenboro

BLADENBORO — The New Year’s Day lunch is back.

The Bladenboro Historical Society will host the event Wednesday at its building, which is the old high school. Proceeds will help maintain the facility.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On the menu will be first-day favorites of black-eyed peas and collards. The group will also be offering chicken and rice, cornbread, have an assortment of cake, and tea.

The cost is $7.

The Bladenboro Historical Society is dedicated to preserving the past so that those in present day can reminisce with memories, and can provide educational opportunities for children to see what came before them in the community.

