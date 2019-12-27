Study group meets, seeks preventative flood plan

Charles Ray Peterson - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has definitive interest and will be represented on a group studying flooding issues that exist in North and South Carolina.

The Waccamaw River Watershed Study Group’s mission “is to reduce flooding along the Waccamaw River and its tributaries” beginning at its outlet in Georgetown, South Carolina, and continuing upstream through Horry, Brunswick and Columbus counties “to the upper reaches of the watershed in Bladen County,” minutes from a November meeting read.

That nearly two-hour meeting included 11 men and women from the two states, all with a stake in coastal flooding. Dean Morris, director of the Soil & Water Conservation District in Bladen County, was among those there.

He brought a report on the group’s plans to the Bladen County commissioners meeting on Dec. 16. Charles Ray Peterson, the immediate past chairman of the board, was unanimously appointed to represent the county in the study group.

Morris said the actions the group takes could have an impact on how parts of Bladen County handle flooding. The county experienced three hurricanes in 35 months starting with Matthew in October 2016, and the southern end of the county — among several other places — was significantly hurt by Matthew and Florence in September 2018.

Peterson has worked for more than a year on various flood concerns in the county, most notably the restoration of the Kelly dike.

The various entities represented in that November meeting, in addition to Morris, were Rep. William Bailey of the South Carolina House of Representatives; two commissioners and the manager of Columbus County; Soil & Water directors from Columbus and Horry counties and the Columbus board chairman; conservationists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture; and the retired stormwater manager from Horry County.

The study group, its statement of purpose reads, seeks to “develop a strategic plan that will identify the flooding issues in the Waccamaw River Watershed, work with proper agencies to develop a long-range plan for addressing the identified issues, to seek ways of funding corrective actions as planned as well as the funding for long-term maintenance of installed best management practices to protect the public health and human safety of our citizens as well as protect and preserve our natural resources.”

The group’s informal meeting identified some history, previous plans stretching back over the last century, and considerations for the future. Among the latter was an “overflow channel,” a multi-purpose spillway or canal that could divert normal water flow of the Waccamaw River.

A report on the meeting says “during extreme rainfall events, the area would serve as a spillway to reduce the distance (from over 110 miles by the current flow of the Waccamaw River to the Atlantic Ocean to only 6 miles to the Little River Inlet at Little River, SC) that these excess waters would have to follow.”

The group has plans to convene again, with more partners present. They hope that will include the Army Corps of Engineers.

Study group meets,seeks preventative plan

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

