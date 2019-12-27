Roy Dew, mayor of Tar Heel, dies

Dew -

TAR HEEL — Mayor Roy Max Dew, a man colleagues and friends say was just and honest, died Sunday.

He was 79.

Sam Allen said he came on board as a commissioner about the same time as Dew started as mayor, and that he enjoyed working with him.

“We started close to the same time, and this is a terrible thing, we will certainly miss him,” Allen said. “He was an all-around good guy, and a people person.”

Dew was the mayor for six years. He had successfully won re-election in November.

“He was good to work with the whole time he was mayor, and he worked with the whole board,” Allen said. “He was a Tar Heel guy, and he was for the community, and the town, and he was willing to work within our means to make things better.”

That was the same sentiment of Gladwin “Bo” Priest Jr., who worked with Dew for more than 30 years at what used to be DuPont, and then be DAK.

“I talked to him when the Hardee’s opened,” he said, explaining that Dew was instrumental in getting the restaurant into the area.

He explained that Dew was at Hardee’s in Whiteville and just happened to run into some of the corporate people that could make it happen. Priest said that he had mentioned to them that they would love to have a Hardee’s in Tar Heel.

“They got to talking, and he helped with finding the land, and he’s the reason Hardee’s came to Tar Heel,” Priest said. “He got it going and got the key people together.”

Priest was working at the rescue chief at the time, and said that Dew helped them in the hiring process by working it out so they could use the internet at the rescue building for getting set up.

“He was in the middle of all of it,” he said.

The signs out at the edges of town needed painting, and he and his wife, Barbara, went out and painted them. Whatever they could do to help the community, they did it, his friends said.

“He was a gentle man,” Priest said. “I never recalled seeing him upset about anything.”

Dew was a builder and dreamer of sorts, said Priest. He added that Dew was very concerned about the town of Tar Heel, and that he even worked on some issues in the housing out at Bay Tree Lakes as well.

“That was his niche, to see things built and dream,” he said. “He was somebody I thought a lot of.”

Dew was one of two who filed to run in Tar Heel’s municipal election this fall. But Priest said it didn’t matter if he filed or accepted being a write-in.

“The people wanted him to do it,” Priest said. “I don’t know that he even wanted to be mayor, but he couldn’t have given it up even if he wanted to.”

