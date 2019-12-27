New Year’s holiday closings

ELIZABETHTOWN — The following are known closings due to the New Year’s holiday:

• Bladen County government offices are closed Wednesday.

• All convenience sites, except Mercer Mill Road location, will be closed as usual on Wednesday. Mercer Mill Road location will be operating on regular schedule, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The transfer station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations shall resume Thursday.

• Elizabethtown offices are closed Wednesday.

• Elizabethtown garbage and recycling collection for Wednesday is on Thursday, the Thursday pickup is Friday, and the Friday pickup is Saturday.

• Bladenboro Town Hall is closed Wednesday.

