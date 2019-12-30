BOLIVIA — Ola M. Lewis, a judge in the Cape Fear region for more than a quarter century, has died.

She was 54.

Lewis battled a rare liver cancer for more than two years. She was at home Sunday surrounded by family at the time of her death, published reports say.

First appointed to the District Court bench in May 1993 at the age of 28, Lewis was chosen to a new Superior Court seat in July 2000 by then-Gov. Jim Hunt. She became the senior resident Superior Court judge for Judicial District 13B in 2006.

In 2014, she ran for a seat on the state Supreme Court against Judge Mark Martin.

“Judge Lewis was instrumental in establishing the drug treatment court in our judicial district,” said Jon David, the district attorney for 13B that includes her home county of Brunswick as well as Bladen and Columbus. “This program took on increasing importance during the opioid epidemic which continues to ravage Bladen County. This initiative will always be an important part of her legacy.”

Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins, a Bladen commissioner, described Lewis as an “awesome person, great judge and a friend to many.”

“I remember,” she wrote in a text message to the Bladen Journal, “how she required all, especially young men, to dress appropriately and respectfully before entering her courtroom. She will truly be missed. We mourn the loss of Judge Lewis with her family.”

On its Facebook page, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Superior Court Judge Ola Lewis. Judge Lewis was a wonderful person inside and out and she was a great friend of Law Enforcement. Her wealth of knowledge and devotion to the citizens of the 13th district will never be replaced. The impact she made on so many lives will forever live on in her work. Please keep her family and co-workers in your prayers over the coming days. Thank you for your service ma’am you will be greatly missed.”

Lewis earned her law degree from N.C. Central in 1990 and her undergrad from Fayetteville State. In 1991, she joined a private practice with Dan Blue, the first black Speaker of the House in North Carolina. Later that year, she joined the DA’s office.

Lewis announced the cancer diagnosis in December 2017. She had taken an extended leave to get treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and had been to Houston for treatment at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Clinic, according to published reports.

Her family and friends faithfully supported her in the battle, including creating the hashtag #OLASTRONG. She stands beside one of the signs in the profile picture of her Facebook page.

In a news release, state Sen. Bill Rabon said, “Judge Lewis was a bold and dynamic individual both on and off the bench. She worked tirelessly and was an advocate for those suffering from addiction and mental health disorders.”

He cited the drug treatment and mental health court she started, and her hand in starting the Brunswick County Opioid Addiction Task Force.

“Her compassionate efforts and steadfast belief in rehabilitation have helped hundreds of individuals turn their lives around by offering them second chances through hard work and accountability,” Rabon said in the release. “The speciality courts established by Judge Lewis have served as models across the state and nation.”

Among many awards and accolades she’s received is the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, on its Facebook page, wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Judge Ola M. Lewis who passed away earlier today following a two year battle with a rare form of liver cancer. She was indeed one of a kind and will be missed.”

Brunswick Sheriff John Ingram added, “Judge Lewis was a dear and trusted friend to both me and my wife Michelle. We loved her like family and our lives were deeply enriched because of her presence. Her passion for the law and justice, along with her compassion and genuine heart for others has left a mark in the hearts of all she touched. We will miss her infectious smile and laughter, as well as that bold and dynamic personality for which she is well known. Our prayers are with her family and friends.”

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal