ELIZABETHTOWN — Back in the summer, the Bladen County Board of Elections did its best to help educate residents on the state’s new voter ID law.

The workshop held at Bladen Community College, however, may been all for naught.

Loretta Biggs, a U.S. district judge appointed by President Obama in 2014, will block the requirement set to begin with the March 3 primary. The announcement came in a written notice Thursday. The actual reasons for Biggs issuing the injunction — and whether the legislature could quickly pass a law altering the rules to resolve her concerns — won’t be known until her detailed order is released.

Unless the preliminary injunction is successfully appealed, voter ID will not be required until a lawsuit filed by the state NAACP and others is resolved.

The arguments against the law have not changed since the Republican-led General Assembly created a 2013 law. Opponents say it is biased and will deter black and Latino residents.

The law was used in the 2016 primary, then lifted in July that year by a federal appeals court. It has undergone change and revision over time, and been the subject of many lawsuits.

In the 2018 election, the question was put before all of North Carolina’s voters. Their response was decisive: the amendment to the state constitution was favored on 55 percent of the ballots cast.

North Carolina has 6.8 million registered voters, of which 2.5 million are Democrats, 2.2 million are unaffiliated and 2 million are Republicans. There are 1.4 million registered voters identifying as black, and nearly 207,000 Hispanic; the state tracks the rest in categories of white, American Indian and other.

The law, as written now, accepts more than 130 types of ID. Those who can’t show photo ID can still vote provisionally, and later go to the county board office and show it prior to the eleciton canvass.

More than 30 states require voter ID.

The Rev. Anthony Spearman, the state NAACP president, said the 2018 measure was “the latest bad-faith attempt in a string of failed efforts by the General Assembly to impede the right to vote of African-Americans and Latinos in this state, and to blunt the force of the true will of the people.”

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore of Cleveland County said the move by Biggs is a “last-minute attempt by an activist federal judge to overturn the will of North Carolina voters.”

He said the ruling should be “immediately appealed” by the state Board of Elections, which is a defendant in the case. The board is composed of three Democrats and two Republicans, all appointed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Although a voter ID opponent, Cooper is also named a lawsuit defendant because of his position as governor.

Cooper’s veto of the 2018 law was overridden when two Democrats crossed the aisle to vote with all Republicans.

The state Department of Justice has not commented, preferring to wait for Biggs’ full order. The judge has prevented Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger from officially entering the case, saying the board was making an adequate defense.

There are also two lawsuits challenging the voter ID mandate or the constitutional amendment pending in state courts.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Vote-2020-check.jpg

Will block voter IDwith order this week

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal