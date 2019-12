WHITE LAKE — The eighth annual Polar Plunge takes place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday behind the arcade at Camp Clearwater.

The event is open to friends of the community.

Following the morning splash, all are invited to White Lake Water Rescue for a New Year’s Day lunch of black-eyed peas, collards, chicken-and-rice and cornbread.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_polar-plunge.jpeg