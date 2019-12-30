Suspect goes wrong way on I-95, ending chase by lawmen

ELIZABETHTOWN — A high-speed chase by lawmen from Bladen County ended at Interstate 95 in Robeson County on Saturday night, with the suspect escaping.

The chase by deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office started in the area of Center Road. When the suspect reached I-95, he went north in the southbound lanes, said Maj. Mac Warner.

“It wasn’t worth the risk” to continue pursuit, Warner said.

The Sheriff’s Office was unclear on details for why the suspect was identified as wanted. The man driving the vehicle chased is believed to have shoplifted at Tractor Supply Store in Elizabethtown earlier and was wanted by Elizabethtown police.

Bladen deputies requested assistance from Lumberton, Robeson County and the State Highway Patrol. Only Bladen lawmen were engaged when the pursuit ended.

