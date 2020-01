BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning a person reported missing a day earlier has been found dead.

The body of Trent Fisher Sessoms, 25, of 5th Street in Bladenboro, was found about 7:45 Monday night. He was in a vehicle off Butler Mill Road. Lawmen said no foul play was suspected.

He had been reported missing earlier in the day.

An investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be conducted, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

