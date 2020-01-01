Presbyterians’ MLK event follows parade

Dr. Frederica Renee Steele - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Dr. Frederica Renee Steele will be the guest speaker at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Broad St.

The event, annual for better than a decade, will include hot dogs. It begins about 1 p.m., after the annual downtown parade that steps off at 11 a.m.

The Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy will be sending its color guard and choir to perform.

Steele is an instructor with Bladen County Schools for seventh-grade social studies at Elizabethtown Middle School. She is the reigning 2019-20 Bladen County Teacher of the Year, and is one of two finalists for the Region IV award.

The MLK parade, organized in part by Arthur Bullock, is accepting entries through Jan. 13. Contact him at abullock1951@gmail.com; his phone number is 910-645-4995.

The parade will assemble along West King Street, move down West Broad Street to Poplar Street, then turn right and eventually disband at Fresh Foods IGA in the 300 block.

