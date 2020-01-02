Unity in the Community 2020 events set

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four dates have been set for the Unity in the Community series.

All are in conunction with the MLK Day observance on Jan. 20. Sponsors are motorcycle clubs Dedicated Soulz, Tru Visions, State Burners, Klean Kut Riders, Unusual Outcomes, Happy Campers, Sportsman, Soldiers United, Carolina Knight Riders, River Riders Saddle Club and Confederate Riders.

Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. will be a meet and greet bonfire. On Jan. 18 at 2 p.m., there is a benefit charity ride followed by a cookout. On Jan. 19 at 3 p.m., the Gospel Explosion and Unity Prayer March will be held. All events are at 1360 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, at the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.

On MLK Day, Jan. 20, the annual parade gathering is at 10:30 a.m. and steps off at 11 a.m. The site to gather this day is 805 W. Broad St. There is a luncheon after the parade.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_mlk-parade-121019-1.jpg