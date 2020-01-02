Documentary to be shown at college

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College will host a showing of the documentary “Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope” twice this month.

The first is Jan. 21 at 11 a.m., and the second is Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Both showings are in the auditorium.

The event is sponsored by the college, Bladen Innovative Approaches, Bladen Smart Start, the District Attorney Office of the 13th Judicial District, and Healthy Start of Robeson County.

The documentary is being shown to increase awareness and provide support for children and their families with regard to physical and mental health challenges.

The documentary first aired on UNC-TV in November during Resilience Week. It’s source of information is from the Adverse Childhood Experiences Study by CDC-Kaiser Permanente, a research project that followed about 17,000 participants and linked the presence of childhood abuse, neglect, homelessness, life in violent neighborhoods and early exposure of substance abuse to negative health outcomes later in life.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_bladen-cc-resilience.jpeg