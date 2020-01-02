Powell-Melvin hosts certification class; conference Jan. 28 in Lumberton

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two meetings are upcoming of interest to Bladen County’s agriculture industry, including one hosted in the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Service Center at 450 Smith Circle.

The Beef Quality Assurance Certification class is Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. This training is open to all beef producers. To become certified, the test must be passed and fees must be paid. Cost is $15 for three years for those already in the N.C. Cattlemen’s Association, and $40 for nonmembers; the latter includes new membership.

Register by Jan. 14 either by phoning 910-862-4591, or by emailing becky_spearman@ncsu.edu.

The Cape Fear Regional Conference is Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. at the Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center, 1027 U.S. 74 in Lumberton. This meeting provides updates on the cattle industry, new management practices, and a chance to network with other cattlemen.

The cost is $5, which covers a meal and guest speaker.

Registration is at 4 p.m., dinner is served at 5:30 and the conference wraps up about 7:30 p.m.

On the program are Dr. Tom Van Dyke of the N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine; Lee Van Vlake of Clemson University; and Dr. Christine Long of Pineview Veterinary Hospital.

Register by Jan. 21 by calling 910-862-4591 or by emailing becky_spearman@ncsu.edu.

