ELIZABETHTOWN — Two seatings are scheduled for the annual Oyster Roast hosted by the Trinity United Methodist Church.

The Methodist Men’s project is Jan. 9 at the church fellowship hall. In addition to oysters, the menu also includes boiled shrimp, clam chowder and hushpuppies.

Tickets are $50 a person and on sale at Bladen Builders Supply, Dickerson’s Pharmacy and the church office. Seatings are at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds go to projects by the Methodist Men.

