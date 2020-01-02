Ringing in the New Year

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal The Bladenboro Historical Society's plate sale was a success, with the line being well out the door of the side wing of the school well past 1 p.m. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal White Lake Water Rescue hosted a lunch fundraiser at Camp Clearwater after the morning festivities. Bob Conkling (far left) and Amber Glisson (far right) were quick to help Beth and the Rev. David Foster. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal The Polar Plunge at Camp Clearwater was a wild morning for all ages. -

BLADENBORO — New Year’s Day was quite a busy day, with folks participating in activities with traditions in mind.

This year was the eighth for Camp Clearwater’s Polar Plunge at White Lake, and the turnout was a mixed age group of participants. Traditional lunch menus centered around black-eyed peas were the order of the day there afterward and also at the Bladenboro Historical Building.

Bladenboro had a large turnout, with more people than were expected but still not too many to cause concern in the kitchen.

“There have been so many people,” said Joyce Walters, who was working on serving food. “If we aren’t careful we might have to go to Hardee’s afterward,” she joked.

The fundraiser was a blessing for the building and the museum, which is large and old, and requires upkeep.

White Lake Water Rescue prepared the food at Camp Clearwater, and it was in hearty demand both for those who took a dip in 56-degree water, and others who came to make a donation.

“My husband, Stephen, did the proclamation this year and the announcement, and we love Camp Clearwater,” said Tammy Holloman. “We try to do it every year.”

“It’s a new beginning before the summer, you put yourself in cold water, and you have a good summer,” said Harley, the daughter of the Hollomans.

“We didn’t do it last year,” said Tammy. “We are hoping we are going to come every year.”

They have been to five of the eight.

After the plunge, everyone rallied around the tables behind the arcade where the lunch fundraiser was being held.

“I had heard about it through Facebook, some friends of ours posted it,” said Beth Foster. “We just thought it would be a neat thing to do, the first day of the year, with it being a holiday, to come watch, but not participate.”

Her friends posted it, and they also took the plunge. Foster came with her husband, and they sat out back and enjoyed the food.

“We had heard about this and the fundraiser, and we wanted to support that too,” she said.

In Bladenboro, Debbie Butler was at the historical building waiting in line.

“I came out to get a good ol’ plate of black-eyed peas,” she said. “We are going to have prosperity this year.”

Cooking certain foods is a tradition, and it is for her family, but no one was cooking this year, so she was ready to pick up a plate.

“It has turned out to be very successful, it looks like,” she said. “I think it was supposed to end at 1, and I hadn’t realized it was so late.”

Despite getting there at the end, she made it.

“This town turns out for an event,” she said, “they really do.”

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The Bladenboro Historical Society’s plate sale was a success, with the line being well out the door of the side wing of the school well past 1 p.m. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_bladenboro.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The Bladenboro Historical Society’s plate sale was a success, with the line being well out the door of the side wing of the school well past 1 p.m. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

White Lake Water Rescue hosted a lunch fundraiser at Camp Clearwater after the morning festivities. Bob Conkling (far left) and Amber Glisson (far right) were quick to help Beth and the Rev. David Foster. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_waterrescuesale.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

White Lake Water Rescue hosted a lunch fundraiser at Camp Clearwater after the morning festivities. Bob Conkling (far left) and Amber Glisson (far right) were quick to help Beth and the Rev. David Foster. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The Polar Plunge at Camp Clearwater was a wild morning for all ages. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The Polar Plunge at Camp Clearwater was a wild morning for all ages.

Fundraisers in Bladenboro, White Lake significantly successful

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.