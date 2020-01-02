Voter ID law blocked by federal judge

ELIZABETHTOWN — North Carolina’s Department of Justice has been asked to file suit, preventing the order of an Obama administration judge from blocking the will of the state’s voters on proof of identification when casting an election ballot.

U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs’ order was announced last week, but not unsealed until Tuesday. She cited “sordid history of racial discrimination and voter suppression” in North Carolina in telling election officials not to enforce the law.

Voter ID will not be required until a lawsuit filed by the state NAACP and others is resolved, per Biggs’ order. The state Board of Elections was set to mail information this week, as required by the new law; county boards to include Bladen had already been working to inform voters of the nuances of the new law.

The arguments against the law have not changed since the Republican-led General Assembly created a 2013 law. Opponents say it is biased and will deter black and Latino residents.

The law was used in the 2016 primary, then lifted in July that year by a federal appeals court. It has undergone change and revision over time, and been the subject of many lawsuits.

In the 2018 election, the question was put before all of North Carolina’s voters. Their response was decisive: the amendment to the state constitution was favored on 55 percent of the ballots cast.

North Carolina has 6.8 million registered voters, of which 2.5 million are Democrats, 2.2 million are unaffiliated and 2 million are Republicans. There are 1.4 million registered voters identifying as black, and nearly 207,000 Hispanic; the state tracks the rest in categories of white, American Indian and other.

The law, as written now, accepts more than 130 types of ID. Those who can’t show photo ID can still vote provisionally, and later go to the county board office and show it prior to the election canvass.

More than 30 states require voter ID.

Biggs, in her order, wrote, “North Carolina has a sordid history of racial discrimination and voter suppression stretching back to the time of slavery, through the era of Jim Crow, and, crucially, continuing up to the present day.”

Lawmakers received a breakdown of voter behavior by race before the 2016 law was passed. The court struck down that law saying it targeted black voters unfairly. Defendants said there’s no evidence of similar behavior with the most recent law, but Biggs wrote, “they need not had racial data in hand to still have it in mind.”

Further, she said Senate bill 824 was “procedurally unobjectionable,” used “unconstitutionally gerrymandered maps,” and said other issues “indicate that something was amiss.”

North Carolina voters head to the polls for a full slate of presidential year primaries on March 3. The general election is Nov. 3.

Biggs’ order covers the primary and the general election.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

