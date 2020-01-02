Bladen County Hospital without a president

Mark Cobb -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital, for the fourth time in just over five years, is without a president.

Mark Cobb, who returned here less than a year ago, left the hospital on Nov. 21. Donnie Byers, a spokesman for Cape Fear Valley Health, the parent organization of the hospital, said Cobb left to pursue other opportunities.

“Stephen Fife, Bladen County Hospital’s Director of Finance, and Traci Priest, Director of Nursing, have assumed interim leadership roles at the hospital in Cobb’s absence,” Byers wrote in an email to the Bladen Journal.

The hospital has had a series of leaders since Daniel Weatherly left in 2014 for Harnett Healthcare.

He was followed in the Elizabethtown hospital by Lisa Byrd in November 2014, Dr. Roxie Wells in August 2016 and by Cobb in April of last year. Byrd was interim president after Weatherly left. Wells was actually leading two hospitals at once, having served Hoke Hospital since it opened in March 2015; she continued in that role after her time at Bladen County Hospital.

Cobb had been a practice administrator for Bladen County when he joined the Cape Fear Valley Health family in 2016.

Before returning, he was corporate director of operations for the Ambulatory Medical Group. He’s a native of Charleston, West Virginia, with more than 20 years of experience in health care.

The hospital has undergone a number of changes, in part because of Hurricane Florence that struck in September 2018. The surgical suite, and the labor and delivery unit, were among the parts of the hospital badly damaged by the storm.

The labor and delivery unit never reopened, with the health system announcing last January a permanent closure.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

