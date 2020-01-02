Family mourns death of 4-year-old son

ELIZABETHTOWN — A family is mourning the loss of a 4-year-old son following his death on Saturday night.

His family had been visiting White Lake, said Nathan Dowless, director of Bladen County Emergency Management. They were en route to Elizabethtown when first responders were dispatched about 6 p.m. for a call of a child being unresponsive.

The family saw the Elizabethtown Fire Department truck as they neared the intersection of King and Poplar street near Bladen Feed and Seed.

“We had a 911 call come in about somebody in a vehicle,” Dowless said. “They said that their son was not breathing.

“The car slammed on the brakes and the mom got out. They commenced to do CPR. The mom handed him out of the car.”

Dowless, who was not at the scene, said that from his understanding the child appeared to have been choking.

“Elizabethtown Fire Department intercepted them and was performing CPR until the medics could arrive,” Dowless said.

Emergency Medical Services transported the child to the hospital.

“From what I understand he did not make it,” Dowless said. “I wasn’t there but I had a few phone calls about it.

“We are asking for prayers for the family, and our thoughts are with the family.”

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_funeral-death.jpg